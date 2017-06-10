Saudi Arabia to provide ‘same positions’ to nationals leaving Qatari media

JEDDAH: Saudis who have resigned from Qatari media outlets will be employed in their earlier positions in the Kingdom, said Awwad bin Al-Awwad, minister of culture and information.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the ministry’s relevant department has been instructed to designate the e-mail nhmoci.gov.sa to receive job applications of Saudi media personnel who had been working for Qatari outlets and were affected by the severing of relations between the two countries.

“Saudi media successfully countered ill-intentioned notions and misreporting that targeted our country and people,” the minister was quoted as saying by SPA.

It faced the enemy’s media that seeks division and destabilization of Saudi social stability and threatens the Kingdom’s national security, he added. “Saudi media had an honorable stand against the channels of fabrication and disinformation,” he said.

He called for unity in ranks behind the Saudi leadership in order to face the aggressive media attack being launched against the Kingdom.

Saudi and Emirati journalists have quit major media outlets in Qatar, including the broadcaster of top-flight European football, as tensions soar between Doha and Gulf states.

They left their Qatari jobs after Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain cut relations with Qatar, and withdrew their ambassadors from Doha, which is accused of supporting terror organizations.

Earlier this week, the ministry closed Qatari news channel Al-Jazeera’s office in Saudi Arabia and withdrew its license.

SPA said the move came after Al-Jazeera promoted the plots of terrorist groups, supported Houthi militias in Yemen and tried to break Saudi ranks by inciting citizens to leave the country and harm the sovereignty of their country.

JEDDAH: Saudis who have resigned from Qatari media outlets will be employed in their earlier positions in the Kingdom, said Awwad bin Al-Awwad, minister of culture and information.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the ministry’s relevant department has been instructed to designate the e-mail nhmoci.gov.sa to receive job applications of Saudi media personnel who had been working for Qatari outlets and were affected by the severing of relations between the two countries.

“Saudi media successfully countered ill-intentioned notions and misreporting that targeted our country and people,” the minister was quoted as saying by SPA.

It faced the enemy’s media that seeks division and destabilization of Saudi social stability and threatens the Kingdom’s national security, he added. “Saudi media had an honorable stand against the channels of fabrication and disinformation,” he said.

He called for unity in ranks behind the Saudi leadership in order to face the aggressive media attack being launched against the Kingdom.

Saudi and Emirati journalists have quit major media outlets in Qatar, including the broadcaster of top-flight European football, as tensions soar between Doha and Gulf states.

They left their Qatari jobs after Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain cut relations with Qatar, and withdrew their ambassadors from Doha, which is accused of supporting terror organizations.

Earlier this week, the ministry closed Qatari news channel Al-Jazeera’s office in Saudi Arabia and withdrew its license.

SPA said the move came after Al-Jazeera promoted the plots of terrorist groups, supported Houthi militias in Yemen and tried to break Saudi ranks by inciting citizens to leave the country and harm the sovereignty of their country.