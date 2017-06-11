Several arrests made at anti-Shariah rallies

SEATTLE: Demonstrators at small but raucous gatherings around the country raised the specter that extremist interpretations of Islamic law might somehow spread across the US But many of the rallies Saturday drew even more boisterous counter-protests by people who called such fears unfounded.

The demonstrations were held in more than two dozen US cities, including Seattle, New York, Chicago and San Bernardino, California.

Hundreds of counter-protesters marched through downtown Seattle behind a large sign saying, “Seattle stands with our Muslim neighbors.” Police kept them separated from dozens of anti-Shariah protesters during the sanctioned events, but they used pepper spray to disperse rowdy protesters when a large fight broke out afterward. Authorities say three people were arrested for obstructing law enforcement.

The rally was one of more than two dozen held across the US on Saturday to target the notion that extremist interpretations of Islamic law might somehow infect American democracy. Counter-protesters called such fears an unfounded distortion of Islam.

The rally, one of several held in more than two dozen US cities, was organized by ACT for America, which claims Islamic law is incompatible with Western democracy. The organization says it opposes discrimination and supports the rights of those subject to Shariah. However, the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, calls it the largest American anti-Muslim group.

Rally participants and a handful of counter-protesters appeared Saturday in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. Counter-protesters held a banner reading “Refuse Fascism” and chanted while the other side shouted back about female genital mutilation and honor killings.

State Sen. Michael Williams, a Republican candidate for governor, spoke to the rally, according to his spokesman, Seth Weathers. Williams also posed for pictures with a militia group and called on attendees to “unite against Shariah law,” the SPLC said.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/kaAlbt ) about 100 people gathered inside the Capitol rotunda and listened to speeches asserting Islamic law is a threat to democracy. Three times as many counter-protesters demonstrated outside.

Several scuffles broke out on the Capitol steps as the events drew to a close and state troopers escorted anti-Shariah protesters across the grounds. The Minnesota State Patrol arrested about a half-dozen people.

Protesters who say they oppose Islamic law and counter-protesters shouted at each other from behind police barriers in Chicago in one of several such protests nationwide.

The Saturday rallies in Chicago occurred near a building developed by President Donald Trump. Giant letters spelling out “Trump” loomed on the high-rise over the more than 100 protesters.

About 30 demonstrators stood to one side of a street holding signs that read “Ban Sharia” and “Sharia abuses women.” Just across the street, a larger and more vocal group of around 75 people chanted at them, “Racists out!“

A small group also stood at a nearby George Washington monument, chanting, “America first!” Some wore red hats with Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” A dozen police surrounded them as counter-protesters shouted several feet away.

Hundreds of counter-protesters marched through Seattle on Saturday to confront a few dozen people claiming Shariah is incompatible with Western freedoms. Local activists set up an “Ask an American Muslim” booth where attendees could meet and learn about their Muslim neighbors.

Scholars say there’s little to no threat to US democracy from Islamic law.

The group ACT for America held anti-Sharia rallies in more than two dozen cities. The group said it supports the rights of those subject to Shariah law and opposes discrimination. But the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, calls it the largest American anti-Muslim organization.

But Liyakat Takim, a professor of Islamic studies at McMaster University in the Canadian city of Hamilton, Ontario, says most Muslims don’t want to replace US law with Islamic law, known as Shariah.

He says only “radical extremist groups” would call for that.