Voting begins in France to choose new parliament

PARIS: Polling stations opened in France on Sunday for the first round of parliamentary elections with President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party hoping to secure a clear majority.

Voting will end in most of the country at 6:00 p.m. (1600 GMT) with polling stations in the largest cities staying open until 8:00 p.m. (1800 GMT). The second round takes place next Sunday.

PARIS: Polling stations opened in France on Sunday for the first round of parliamentary elections with President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party hoping to secure a clear majority.

Voting will end in most of the country at 6:00 p.m. (1600 GMT) with polling stations in the largest cities staying open until 8:00 p.m. (1800 GMT). The second round takes place next Sunday.