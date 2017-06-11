Voting begins in France to choose new parliament

  • Search form

AFP
PARIS: Polling stations opened in France on Sunday for the first round of parliamentary elections with President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party hoping to secure a clear majority.
Voting will end in most of the country at 6:00 p.m. (1600 GMT) with polling stations in the largest cities staying open until 8:00 p.m. (1800 GMT). The second round takes place next Sunday.
MOST POPULAR