Peace signs: not as cool as you think, they can expose you to fraud

DUBAI: Researchers say you could be opening yourself up to fraud if you are one of those people who likes to do the peace sign in photos, the BBC has reported.



A Japanese researcher warned that fingerprints could be stolen from images if they appear “in focus with strong lighting.”



Isao Echizen, of the National Institute of Informatics (NIII), said once the prints were replicated they could then be made “widely available.”



The risks might not seem immediately obvious, until one considers many smartphone apps can be opened and activated with a simple scan of a finger print.



And Echuzen warns that there is no need for advanced technology, anyone can copy a fingerprint in this way.



However, researchers at the NII say they have developed a special transparent film that can mask finger tips for those occasions when the urge to show the peace sign is just too overwhelming.



The only thing is they won’t be ready for two years.