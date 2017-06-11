  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 21 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Irish PM-designate to scrap new contingency fund

Reuters |
Fine Gael TD for Dublin West and Minister for Social Protection, Leo Varadkar listens to a speech after his victory in the party leadership election, at the National Count Centre in Mansion House, Dublin, in this June 2, 2017 photo. (AFP)
DUBLIN: Ireland’s Prime Minister-designate Leo Varadkar is to scrap plans to set aside €1 billion ($1.1 billion) per year into a “rainy day fund” and will instead use the resources to fund infrastructure, the Sunday Business Post newspaper reported.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan, who is to step down once Varadkar is confirmed as Ireland’s new prime minister by the Parliament next week, announced the creation of the contingency fund last year, with the first €1 billion to be put aside in 2019.
The aim was to build up a fund that could be used to cushion against any future economic shock.
Ireland’s economy has posted the fastest growth in the EU for the past three years but economists have warned that a failure to invest in housing, transport and other infrastructure could damage the economy.
Varadkar said a contingency fund had merit “in the longer term” once a planned capital investment plan had started to take effect, the newspaper reported.
“We are a young country with a growing economy and we need room to expand,” Varadkar was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
Varadkar’s office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Varadkar last month said he wanted to lower an ambitious debt reduction target set last year, in order to free up more funding for infrastructure projects.
Noonan pledged last October to cut the state’s debt as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP) to 45 percent by the mid-2020s or later, but Varadkar said he would amend the target to 55 percent of GDP to allow for greater capital investment.
Ireland’s debt-to-GDP fell below 80 percent from 94 percent at the stroke of a pen last year when GDP growth for 2015 was adjusted up to 26 percent after a massive revision to the stock of capital assets.
The national debt remains among the highest in the euro zone by most other measures.
DUBLIN: Ireland’s Prime Minister-designate Leo Varadkar is to scrap plans to set aside €1 billion ($1.1 billion) per year into a “rainy day fund” and will instead use the resources to fund infrastructure, the Sunday Business Post newspaper reported.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan, who is to step down once Varadkar is confirmed as Ireland’s new prime minister by the Parliament next week, announced the creation of the contingency fund last year, with the first €1 billion to be put aside in 2019.
The aim was to build up a fund that could be used to cushion against any future economic shock.
Ireland’s economy has posted the fastest growth in the EU for the past three years but economists have warned that a failure to invest in housing, transport and other infrastructure could damage the economy.
Varadkar said a contingency fund had merit “in the longer term” once a planned capital investment plan had started to take effect, the newspaper reported.
“We are a young country with a growing economy and we need room to expand,” Varadkar was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
Varadkar’s office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Varadkar last month said he wanted to lower an ambitious debt reduction target set last year, in order to free up more funding for infrastructure projects.
Noonan pledged last October to cut the state’s debt as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP) to 45 percent by the mid-2020s or later, but Varadkar said he would amend the target to 55 percent of GDP to allow for greater capital investment.
Ireland’s debt-to-GDP fell below 80 percent from 94 percent at the stroke of a pen last year when GDP growth for 2015 was adjusted up to 26 percent after a massive revision to the stock of capital assets.
The national debt remains among the highest in the euro zone by most other measures.

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

European mobile operators brace for end of roaming charges

PARIS: Long an important source of revenue for telecom companies, roaming charges will be lifted in...

Greek families left struggling after successive cuts

ATHENS: In the living room of his small Athens flat, 40-year-old Dimitris Voutsinos scours the web...

European mobile operators brace for end of roaming charges
Greek families left struggling after successive cuts
Irish PM-designate to scrap new contingency fund
‘VW looks at rehiring Opel CEO’
Floating solar farm reflects Beijing’s clean energy ambitions
Arms show offers Japan venue to build military ties in Southeast Asia
Latest News
Live
Taraweeh prayer from Makkah
8972 views
European mobile operators brace for end of roaming charges
Greek families left struggling after successive cuts
Irish PM-designate to scrap new contingency fund
‘VW looks at rehiring Opel CEO’
Netanyahu calls for dismantling of UN Palestinian refugee agency
2 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR