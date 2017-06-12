Transport minister praises Cabinet decision to limit taxi-app jobs to Saudis

JEDDAH: Transport Minister Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Hamdan said the Cabinet’s decision to limit jobs of driving taxi-app cars to Saudis will enhance security and provide full-time and part-time jobs for youths.

The General Transportation Authority (GTA) said it expects 200,000 Saudis to be employed at tax-app companies in the coming three years.

GTA Chairman Rumaih Al-Rumaih was quoted by Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper as saying about 120,000 Saudis currently work in these companies.

JEDDAH: Transport Minister Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Hamdan said the Cabinet’s decision to limit jobs of driving taxi-app cars to Saudis will enhance security and provide full-time and part-time jobs for youths.

The General Transportation Authority (GTA) said it expects 200,000 Saudis to be employed at tax-app companies in the coming three years.

GTA Chairman Rumaih Al-Rumaih was quoted by Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper as saying about 120,000 Saudis currently work in these companies.