Transport minister praises Cabinet decision to limit taxi-app jobs to Saudis

Transport Minister Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Hamdan.
JEDDAH: Transport Minister Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Hamdan said the Cabinet’s decision to limit jobs of driving taxi-app cars to Saudis will enhance security and provide full-time and part-time jobs for youths.
The General Transportation Authority (GTA) said it expects 200,000 Saudis to be employed at tax-app companies in the coming three years.
GTA Chairman Rumaih Al-Rumaih was quoted by Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper as saying about 120,000 Saudis currently work in these companies.
