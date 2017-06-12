  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Pakistani PM to appear before court-appointed investigators

World

Pakistani PM to appear before court-appointed investigators

Associated Press |
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (AFP)
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani official says the country’s prime minister will appear before a supreme court-appointed team investigating allegations against his family’s offshore companies and money laundering.
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said late Sunday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has received notice for the Thursday appearance.
The supreme court, after hearing petitions for months against Sharif and his family for alleged corruption, earlier this year ruled that there was not enough evidence to remove Sharif from office but ordered an investigation team to look further into the allegations.
The team has already questioned the prime minister’s sons several times.
Opposition parties demanded Sharif’s removal from office after his children were named in the so-called Panama Papers for owning off-shore properties and companies.
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani official says the country’s prime minister will appear before a supreme court-appointed team investigating allegations against his family’s offshore companies and money laundering.
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said late Sunday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has received notice for the Thursday appearance.
The supreme court, after hearing petitions for months against Sharif and his family for alleged corruption, earlier this year ruled that there was not enough evidence to remove Sharif from office but ordered an investigation team to look further into the allegations.
The team has already questioned the prime minister’s sons several times.
Opposition parties demanded Sharif’s removal from office after his children were named in the so-called Panama Papers for owning off-shore properties and companies.

Comments

MORE FROM World

China Eastern plane makes emergency landing in Sydney with hole in casing

SYDNEY: A China Eastern passenger plane has made an emergency landing in Sydney after a huge...

Republicans urge Trump on tapes; Sessions to testify Tuesday

WASHINGTON: Fellow Republicans pressed President Donald Trump on Sunday to come clean about whether...

China Eastern plane makes emergency landing in Sydney with hole in casing
Republicans urge Trump on tapes; Sessions to testify Tuesday
India’s Modi to meet President Trump for first time
Brexit minister Davis says UK could still walk away with no deal
Melania Trump, son Barron move into the White House
Perceptions of political spats may influence Comey’s future
Latest News
Elephant in Sri Lankan Buddhist procession kills monk
China Eastern plane makes emergency landing in Sydney with hole in casing
1377 views
Republicans urge Trump on tapes; Sessions to testify Tuesday
101 views
India’s Modi to meet President Trump for first time
96 views
Berger shoots 66, repeats at St. Jude Classic
12 views
Just what Cavs coach Tyronn Lue ordered: A feisty turn to Finals
40 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR