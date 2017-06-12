  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 57 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Philippine flag raised on Independence Day in war-torn city

World

Philippine flag raised on Independence Day in war-torn city

Associated Press |
Government troops head to the frontline as fighting with Muslim militants in Marawi city. (AP)
MARAWI, Philippines: Filipino forces and officials have marked the country’s Independence Day by raising the Philippine flag in a southern city where troops are trying to end a three-week siege by Daesh group-aligned militants that has left 270 combatants and civilians dead.
Many were teary-eyed during the flag-raising ceremony Monday at the heavily guarded city hall in southern Marawi, the heartland of Islamic faith in the country’s south, where hundreds of gunmen went on a deadly rampage on May 23.
While the flag-raising was mainly for Independence Day, it also symbolized the reclaiming of city hall and other areas of Marawi by government forces.
Outside governments have expressed alarm over the siege by the militants, who are still holed up in buildings with civilian hostages in Marawi’s commercial district.
MARAWI, Philippines: Filipino forces and officials have marked the country’s Independence Day by raising the Philippine flag in a southern city where troops are trying to end a three-week siege by Daesh group-aligned militants that has left 270 combatants and civilians dead.
Many were teary-eyed during the flag-raising ceremony Monday at the heavily guarded city hall in southern Marawi, the heartland of Islamic faith in the country’s south, where hundreds of gunmen went on a deadly rampage on May 23.
While the flag-raising was mainly for Independence Day, it also symbolized the reclaiming of city hall and other areas of Marawi by government forces.
Outside governments have expressed alarm over the siege by the militants, who are still holed up in buildings with civilian hostages in Marawi’s commercial district.

Comments

MORE FROM World

China Eastern plane makes emergency landing in Sydney with hole in casing

SYDNEY: A China Eastern passenger plane has made an emergency landing in Sydney after a huge...

Republicans urge Trump on tapes; Sessions to testify Tuesday

WASHINGTON: Fellow Republicans pressed President Donald Trump on Sunday to come clean about whether...

China Eastern plane makes emergency landing in Sydney with hole in casing
Republicans urge Trump on tapes; Sessions to testify Tuesday
India’s Modi to meet President Trump for first time
Brexit minister Davis says UK could still walk away with no deal
Melania Trump, son Barron move into the White House
Perceptions of political spats may influence Comey’s future
Latest News
Elephant in Sri Lankan Buddhist procession kills monk
China Eastern plane makes emergency landing in Sydney with hole in casing
1377 views
Republicans urge Trump on tapes; Sessions to testify Tuesday
101 views
India’s Modi to meet President Trump for first time
96 views
Berger shoots 66, repeats at St. Jude Classic
12 views
Just what Cavs coach Tyronn Lue ordered: A feisty turn to Finals
40 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR