Perceptions of political spats may influence Comey’s future

WASHINGTON: Out of a job as FBI director, James Comey might be pondering a familiar question for many longtime Washington officials: What’s next?

His career prospects might be found in law, corporate work, education or perhaps even politics.

A former federal prosecutor in New York City who worked under Comey, Evan Barr, says the controversy surrounding Comey wouldn’t be a benefit in some jobs. Yet Barr says Comey could pursue issues important to him as a college president or as part of a think tank.

Career options are generally plentiful for departing FBI leaders. In the case of Comey, companies that do business with the government might find it risky to bring aboard someone who’s so publicly at odds with the current administration.

