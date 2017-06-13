King Salman receives Pakistani PM

JEDDAH: King Salman received at Al-Salam Palace here today Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of Pakistan.

They exchanged congratulations on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan. They then broke their fast at an iftar banquet hosted by the king.

The meeting was attended by Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal; Prince Mansour bin Miteb, minister of state and member of the Cabinet; Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, minister of the National Guard; and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior.

