Passport department says Yemeni residents’ visitor ID extended

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s passports department has said all visitor IDs granted to Yemeni residents will expire on June 15. People who have the visitor ID have been advised to pay the SR100 ($27) renewal fee before the end of the 23rd day of Ramadan (June 18), for the six-month renewal to activate automatically. The ID will then be delivered via mail.

The department said the extension was a continuation of King Salman’s order to correct the status of Yemeni residents. The announcement comes within the directives of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior.

The departments said it was unnecessary for Yemenis to visit passport offices personally to extend their IDs. Instead, they can use the Absher service on the Interior Ministry’s website (www.moi.gov.sa) after making an online payment of SR100 through their bank accounts.

The user must log into to their personal account on Absher and type “visitor identity.” The card will be printed and delivered to the user through the Wasel service of Saudi Post.

For those with no postal address, or who have not yet registered on Wasel, a link will appear enabling them to do so on Absher. They will then receive their ID cards. Further information is available via e-mail.

