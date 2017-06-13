  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Two Daesh leaders involved in making chemical weapons put on US terror list

World

Two Daesh leaders involved in making chemical weapons put on US terror list

JOYCE KARAM |
In this March 26, 2016 file photo, a firefighter cleans houses exposed to a chemical attack in Taza, 10 miles south of Kirkuk in northern Iraq. (AP)

WASHINGTON: In a first designation of its kind, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Monday designated two Daesh leaders “involved in chemical weapons development.” 
The Treasury added both senior Daesh members in Iraq, Attallah Salman ‘Abd Kafi Al-Jaburi and Marwan Ibrahim Hussayn Tah Al-Azawi, to the terrorist list.
Al-Jaburi was identified as “in charge of factories producing improvised explosive devices (IEDs), vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs), and explosives, and he is involved in the development of chemical weapons,” the Treasury said in a statement.
Al-Azawi was designated in connection with Daesh’s “development of chemical weapons for use in ongoing combat against Iraqi Security Forces.” 
This marks “the first designations targeting individuals involved in ISIS’ (Daesh’s) chemical weapons development,” said Treasury official and OFAC Director John E. Smith.
“The Department of the Treasury condemns in the strongest possible terms the use of chemical weapons by any actor, and will leverage all available tools to target those complicit in their development, proliferation, or use.”
Al-Jaburi joined Al-Qaeda in Iraq in 2003, “where he received his knowledge and expertise in developing and fabricating IEDs,” said the Treasury.
Later, he “became an expert in making weapons, received training in chemical weapons in Syria, and later returned to Iraq in 2015.” 
As of mid-2016, Al-Jaburi was Daesh’s “chemical weapons and explosives manager located in the Kirkuk Province of Iraq,” and worked “on a chemical weapons project that would be used against the Peshmerga, more commonly known as the Iraqi Kurdish forces, in future attacks.”
Both Al-Jaburi and Al-Azawi were born in 1973 or 1975 in Iraq, according to the statement.
The designation blocks “all property and interests in property of these individuals subject to US jurisdiction,” and “US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.”

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: In a first designation of its kind, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Monday designated two Daesh leaders “involved in chemical weapons development.” 
The Treasury added both senior Daesh members in Iraq, Attallah Salman ‘Abd Kafi Al-Jaburi and Marwan Ibrahim Hussayn Tah Al-Azawi, to the terrorist list.
Al-Jaburi was identified as “in charge of factories producing improvised explosive devices (IEDs), vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs), and explosives, and he is involved in the development of chemical weapons,” the Treasury said in a statement.
Al-Azawi was designated in connection with Daesh’s “development of chemical weapons for use in ongoing combat against Iraqi Security Forces.” 
This marks “the first designations targeting individuals involved in ISIS’ (Daesh’s) chemical weapons development,” said Treasury official and OFAC Director John E. Smith.
“The Department of the Treasury condemns in the strongest possible terms the use of chemical weapons by any actor, and will leverage all available tools to target those complicit in their development, proliferation, or use.”
Al-Jaburi joined Al-Qaeda in Iraq in 2003, “where he received his knowledge and expertise in developing and fabricating IEDs,” said the Treasury.
Later, he “became an expert in making weapons, received training in chemical weapons in Syria, and later returned to Iraq in 2015.” 
As of mid-2016, Al-Jaburi was Daesh’s “chemical weapons and explosives manager located in the Kirkuk Province of Iraq,” and worked “on a chemical weapons project that would be used against the Peshmerga, more commonly known as the Iraqi Kurdish forces, in future attacks.”
Both Al-Jaburi and Al-Azawi were born in 1973 or 1975 in Iraq, according to the statement.
The designation blocks “all property and interests in property of these individuals subject to US jurisdiction,” and “US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.”

Tags: Daesh Syria chemical attack Iraq United States

Comments

MORE FROM World

Two Daesh leaders involved in making chemical weapons put on US terror list

WASHINGTON: In a first designation of its kind, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office...

UN Rohingya probe will increase tension, says Suu Kyi

STOCKHOLM: A UN probe into alleged human rights abuses by Myanmar’s military against the minority...

Two Daesh leaders involved in making chemical weapons put on US terror list
UN Rohingya probe will increase tension, says Suu Kyi
Macron widens his centrist revolution
Hundreds detained as Navalny's supporters protest across Russia
Puerto Ricans skeptical of change after vote for statehood
Chance of smooth Brexit fades after British election chaos
Latest News
Qatar ready for talks to end crisis
779 views
Two Daesh leaders involved in making chemical weapons put on US terror list
11 views
SCTH prepares for first antiquities forum
8 views
Passport department says Yemeni residents’ visitor ID extended
44 views
Saudi artists display their works in unique Islamic art expo
15 views
Ramadan cannon has roots in Cairo
8 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR