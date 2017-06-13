  • Search form

Middle-East

Gulf air embargo only applies to Qatar companies: UAE

AFP |
People gather outside a branch of Qatar Airways in the United Arab Emirate of Abu Dhabi. (AFP)

ABU DHABI: The air embargo imposed on Qatar only applies to airlines from Qatar or registered there, the United Arab Emirates Civil Aviation Authority said Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain issued identical statements on the air embargo, which came into effect when Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Manama broke off relations with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting “terrorism.”

