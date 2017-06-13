US professor breaks ground by holding post-iftar exams for Muslim students

DUBAI: A professor of biology at the University of Washington is making headlines for his decision to hold post-sunset exams for his Muslim students who are fasting during the month of Ramadan.

Last year, Bryan White noticed that one of his student’s grades were dropping and asked her why.

When she explained that she had trouble focusing due to not being able to eat or drink, he decided to hold two sessions of final exams — one in the morning and one after sunset — for the first time this year.

“To me, this was a very simple thing,” White told the Seattle Times. “It’s not uncommon for me to be at work until midnight anyway.”

The gesture has meant a lot to his students, however.

“This might not seem like a lot to Dr. White, but it really means a lot to us... To see even something this small … it does make a big difference,” junior Zoha Awan told the newspaper.