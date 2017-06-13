  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • US professor breaks ground by holding post-iftar exams for Muslim students

Offbeat

US professor breaks ground by holding post-iftar exams for Muslim students

Arab News |
Some students found their grades dropping due to the inability to concentrate. (File photo: Reuters)

DUBAI: A professor of biology at the University of Washington is making headlines for his decision to hold post-sunset exams for his Muslim students who are fasting during the month of Ramadan.
Last year, Bryan White noticed that one of his student’s grades were dropping and asked her why.
When she explained that she had trouble focusing due to not being able to eat or drink, he decided to hold two sessions of final exams — one in the morning and one after sunset — for the first time this year.
“To me, this was a very simple thing,” White told the Seattle Times. “It’s not uncommon for me to be at work until midnight anyway.”
The gesture has meant a lot to his students, however.
“This might not seem like a lot to Dr. White, but it really means a lot to us... To see even something this small … it does make a big difference,” junior Zoha Awan told the newspaper.

Related Articles

DUBAI: A professor of biology at the University of Washington is making headlines for his decision to hold post-sunset exams for his Muslim students who are fasting during the month of Ramadan.
Last year, Bryan White noticed that one of his student’s grades were dropping and asked her why.
When she explained that she had trouble focusing due to not being able to eat or drink, he decided to hold two sessions of final exams — one in the morning and one after sunset — for the first time this year.
“To me, this was a very simple thing,” White told the Seattle Times. “It’s not uncommon for me to be at work until midnight anyway.”
The gesture has meant a lot to his students, however.
“This might not seem like a lot to Dr. White, but it really means a lot to us... To see even something this small … it does make a big difference,” junior Zoha Awan told the newspaper.

Tags: Ramadan Islam US Muslims Ramadan 2017

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Manchester attack’s homeless hero to be rehoused “soon”

DUBAI: The homeless man who became an instant hero when he rushed to help victims of the...

US professor breaks ground by holding post-iftar exams for Muslim students

DUBAI: A professor of biology at the University of Washington is making headlines for his...

Manchester attack’s homeless hero to be rehoused “soon”
US professor breaks ground by holding post-iftar exams for Muslim students
Diddy tops Forbes list of celebrity high earners, beating out Beyoncé
Ivanka Trump surprised by ‘viciousness’ of father’s critics
Lovato, Valderrama reunite for photo year after their split
Play inspired by Mideast peace talks wins in New York
Latest News
India commits to global pacts on eradicating child slavery
9 views
GM completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars
6 views
Saudi Arabia says no blockade of Qatar
9490 views
Tough rough: US Open conditions can rob drama from a major
5 views
Cristiano Ronaldo accused of 15 million euro tax fraud by Spanish prosecutor
6 views
Espinosa, Nidoy May champions in OFBC Monthly Tournament
3 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR