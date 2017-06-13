King Salman receives call from Russia’s Putin

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received on Tuesday a call from the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The pair discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities to enhance them in various fields.

The two leaders also talked about the latest developments in the Middle East and their joint cooperation to combat extremism and terror.

