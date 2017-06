PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday the door was “always open” for Britain to remain in the EU, after talks with Prime Minister Theresa May.

“Of course the door is always open as long as the negotiations on Brexit have not finished,” he said in a press conference.

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday the door was “always open” for Britain to remain in the EU, after talks with Prime Minister Theresa May.

“Of course the door is always open as long as the negotiations on Brexit have not finished,” he said in a press conference.