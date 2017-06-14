Bahri provides job opportunities to Maritime Studies graduates of King Abdulaziz University

Bahri, a global leader in transportation and logistics, has announced the signing of an agreement with King Abdulaziz University (KAU) to provide training opportunities to KAU’s Marine Sciences graduates on board its vessels. Bahri will offer intensive practical training for students undergoing Marine Navigation and Engineering programs at KAU as part of its “Bahri Society” initiative. The move comes in line with the company's commitment to contribute towards achieving Saudi Vision 2030 and its ongoing efforts to train Saudi youth, improve their skills and develop their expertise in the maritime sector.

The Bahri Society initiative aims to support local talent and develop a pool of highly qualified individuals that will build a prosperous future for the Kingdom and contribute to economic and social development through their skills and expertise.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bahri will find a berth on board its managed vessels for KAU Marine Sciences students, allowing the cadets to carry out their “sea time” and any other tasks or projects which they are required to complete as part of their study program. Bahri will ensure that the cadets have suitable accommodation and food on board and are treated in the same manner as any cadet that Bahri would employ on board its vessels. As part of this sponsorship agreement, Bahri will absorb the costs involved for each cadet that undergoes training on board its vessels. These costs will include airfare, visa, monthly salary and food allowance. Bahri's senior maritime officers will assess the trainees based on the procedures applied by the company, thus contributing to the enhancement of training outcomes.

The program, which includes 60 cadets in this year's edition, will involve practical maritime services training on board Bahri’s commercial vessels, where students are trained in two phases for six months. Upon completion of the practical training, the students return to the Faculty of Marine Sciences to complete the curriculum to obtain their Certificate of Graduation based on their specialization (Navigation or Marine Engineering).

“As one of the leading companies in transportation and logistics, Bahri is committed to recruiting and training the best marine officers and engineers in the world and facilitating the continuous development of our human resources,” said Bahri acting CEO Ali A. Al-Harbi. “Identifying and supporting young talent is one of the main pillars of our Bahri Society initiative. As part of this initiative, we have launched a training program for Marine Sciences students that will enable them to enrich their knowledge and gain practical experience in a diverse work environment, while ensuring that they acquire the skills and expertise suited to the nature of the work they will undertake under the supervision of Bahri’s experts.”

Last year's Marine Training Program included 29 students from King Abdulaziz University and 27 students from Saudi Aramco, working in the Department of Docks and Maritime Management.

