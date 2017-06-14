More than 3,400 Saudi students to take part in summer camps after Eid

RIYADH: More than 3,400 gifted students will join summer camps to be conducted across Saudi Arabia following the Eid festival.

The three-week program, organized by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), will be held in major cities such as Riyadh, Makkah, Jeddah, Abha and Madinah. The camps will be handled by a team of experienced trainers in the relevant fields.

Registration for the summer camps is still open and Saudi students can apply for the program held in their local neighborhood.

Participants will undergo specialized scientific activities while developing all aspects of their personal and social skills.

