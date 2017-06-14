Al-Falih, UN deputy secretary-general hold talks in Jeddah

JEDDAH: Khalid Al-Falih, minister of energy, industry and mineral resources, on Tuesday met at his office in Jeddah with Amina G. Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the UN.

During the meeting, regional and international developments, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest were discussed.

They also exchanged views on the Kingdom’s continuing cooperation with the UN and supporting its efforts in sustainable development and the role of the private sector in that concern.

They also discussed the assistance extended by the Kingdom to friendly countries which could serve as financial road maps in these countries’ strategies regarding sustainable development and climate change objectives. Mohammed was briefed on Saudi Arabia’s efforts in this field.

