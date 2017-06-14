Death toll expected to rise as police report six dead in London tower blaze

Just flew over london. So sad to see this #londonfire pic.twitter.com/6kEwZR3JUz — Dobbo (@iamdobbo_) June 14, 2017

LONDON: London police said at least six people died in a massive fire that raced through a high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, with the death toll expected to rise further. More than 30 people were sent to hospitals.Flames shot from windows all the way up the side of the 24-story Grenfell Tower in North Kensington as firefighters battled the blaze, and a plume of smoke could be seen for several miles.The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Residents said it appeared to start in an apartment on a lower floor and spread upward quickly.People at the scene spoke of being unable to reach friends and family who had been inside. Others said they could see people inside using flashlights and mobile phones to try to signal for help from higher floors.Papia, a local resident, said that she had lost communication with two friends who live in the block. She said that the elderly couple were trapped in the building and had called their children to “ask for forgiveness” and had not been heard of since.“My friend was advised to go into the bathroom and put some wet towels over her face and over her family, then afterwards they lost all communication. They were on the 17th floor,” Papia told Arab News. “The fire rapidly took over, they didn’t have a chance… they had no chance. They were told to stay in the bathroom, in their flat, so that’s what they did.”One local resident at the scene told Arab News that access to the building was a problem, making the fire-rescue efforts more difficult.“The fire engine couldn’t get to the building. It’s always been like that... It’s crazy,” said Chris, who did not give his last name.Horrific scenes were reported at the site. Sky News reported that one resident dropped a baby from the ninth or 10th floor of the burning building, which was caught by a member of the public.“I live near. You could see everything. This shouldn’t happen. People throwing babies out the window, what’s that all about? I was in tears this morning. I’m a big man. I was in tears. And this shouldn’t happen,” said Chris.Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton called it an “unprecedented incident” unlike anything she had seen in her 29-year career as a firefighter. She said there were “a number” of fatalities.The blaze started around 1 a.m. London time, and smoke was still pouring from the building hours later.Nassima Boutrig, who lives opposite the building, said she was awakened by sirens and smoke so thick that it filled her home as well.“We saw the people screaming,” she said. “A lot of people said ‘Help, help, help.’ The fire brigade could only help downstairs. It was fire up, up, up. They couldn’t stop the fire.”Boutrig said her friend’s brother, wife and children lived in the building and that her friend was waiting to find out if they were OK.Others searched for information at makeshift centers set up at churches and recreation centers. At St. Clement’s Church, where evacuees from neighboring buildings gathered, Hadra Hassad was trying to find one of her closest friends, who lived on the 21st floor. Hassad says she believes one of her friend’s daughters is in the hospital, but didn’t know which one.Ambulances and fire trucks filled the streets around the building, which is located in a diverse, working class area of London. People who live nearby were evacuated, some carrying pets in their arms as they left. Volunteers handed out bottled water.Helicopters hovered overhead and smoke hung over the scene. Exhausted firefighters sprawled on the pavement just inside the police cordon, drinking water from plastic bottles.The London Fire Brigade said 45 fire engines and 200 firefighters were called to the scene. Assistant Fire Commissioner Dan Daly said it was a large and very serious incident.“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire,” he said in a post on the brigade’s Facebook page.George Clarke told Radio 5 Live that he was covered in ash even though he was 100 meters (yards) from the scene.He said he saw people waving flashlights from the top levels of the building and saw rescuers “doing an incredible job” trying to get people out.Tim Downie, who lives not far away, told Britain’s Press Association that he feared the building could collapse. He said he heard sirens, helicopters and shouting and then saw the building engulfed in flames.“It’s the most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen. I just hope they have got everyone out,” he said. “People have been bringing water, clothes, anything they’ve got to help, out to the cordon.”People in the area were on Wednesday morning seen wearing face masks in the area due to the acrid smoke.Emergency centers were set up, with people dropping off food, water, clothes and blankets. Public transport systems were in chaos due to the large exclusion zone set up in the area.- With AP