Women protest Ohio abortion bill in ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ garb

Associated Press |
Elisabeth Moss as Offred in a scene from, "The Handmaid's Tale. (HULU)
COLUMBUS, Ohio: More than a dozen women have staged a protest against a proposed ban on Ohio’s most common abortion procedure while dressed in character from the dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
The group attended a committee hearing at the Statehouse Tuesday while wearing red capes and white bonnets. The costumes resemble those worn in a new television series based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, in which women are forced to give birth.
They were fighting legislation criminalyzing what anti-abortion activists call “dismemberment abortion.” The medical term is dilation and evacuation.
The bill would prohibit doctors from using forceps or similar instruments on a live fetus to remove it from the womb in pieces. Seven states have such bans.
Similar costumed protests to anti-abortion bills have taken place elsewhere, including in Texas and Missouri.
