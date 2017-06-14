Internet jokes as Theresa May tries a Mexican wave in France

DUBAI: British Prime Minister Theresa May is making waves online over her attempt to take part in a Mexican wave during the France vs England football friendly.

May attended the match with French President Emmanuel Macron after talks held in France and footage shows her jumping up to take part in the wave.

Twitter users joked that it was “worse timed than the election” as Macron and other audience members appear to have already sat down.

One user joked: “You’ve just missed Theresa May not quite timing a Mexican wave correctly!”

Mere hours before, Macron had said “the door remains open” for the UK to change its mind about Brexit.

As badly timed as the election, it's @theresa_may trying to do a Mexican wave #FRAvENG pic.twitter.com/5HXvazbKxx — Sam Keeling-Roberts (@Sam8o) June 13, 2017