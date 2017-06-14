Heavily armed crack forces deployed on Britain’s streets dressed as beggars

DUBAI: Britain’s elite Special Forces are deployed on the nation’s streets disguised as homeless beggars, in a bid to prevent any further terror attacks.



The Special Air Service (SAS) troops are reportedly stationed in key positions in cities throughout the UK, armed with Heckler and Koch MP7 guns, and medical kits.



And apparently they are being routinely fed by fellow troops disguised as members of the public.



A military source told UK daily the Mirror: “The armed units have been deployed for some time now and it is unlikely the operation will be brought to a halt… The threat level is still assessed by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Center as severe and that means an attack is highly likely so we must be ready.”



The source added that the elite troops “provide a very good layer of immediate response at least to minimize casualties or stop injuries or deaths if they react quickly.”



This news comes in the wake of three terror attacks in London and Manchester that left nearly 40 people dead and many more injured.