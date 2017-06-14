  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Heavily armed crack forces deployed on Britain’s streets dressed as beggars

Offbeat

Heavily armed crack forces deployed on Britain’s streets dressed as beggars

Arab News |
A file photo of the Bank of England in the City of London (Reuters)

DUBAI: Britain’s elite Special Forces are deployed on the nation’s streets disguised as homeless beggars, in a bid to prevent any further terror attacks.

The Special Air Service (SAS) troops are reportedly stationed in key positions in cities throughout the UK, armed with Heckler and Koch MP7 guns, and medical kits.

And apparently they are being routinely fed by fellow troops disguised as members of the public.

A military source told UK daily the Mirror: “The armed units have been deployed for some time now and it is unlikely the operation will be brought to a halt… The threat level is still assessed by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Center as severe and that means an attack is highly likely so we must be ready.”

The source added that the elite troops “provide a very good layer of immediate response at least to minimize casualties or stop injuries or deaths if they react quickly.”

This news comes in the wake of three terror attacks in London and Manchester that left nearly 40 people dead and many more injured.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Britain’s elite Special Forces are deployed on the nation’s streets disguised as homeless beggars, in a bid to prevent any further terror attacks.

The Special Air Service (SAS) troops are reportedly stationed in key positions in cities throughout the UK, armed with Heckler and Koch MP7 guns, and medical kits.

And apparently they are being routinely fed by fellow troops disguised as members of the public.

A military source told UK daily the Mirror: “The armed units have been deployed for some time now and it is unlikely the operation will be brought to a halt… The threat level is still assessed by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Center as severe and that means an attack is highly likely so we must be ready.”

The source added that the elite troops “provide a very good layer of immediate response at least to minimize casualties or stop injuries or deaths if they react quickly.”

This news comes in the wake of three terror attacks in London and Manchester that left nearly 40 people dead and many more injured.

Tags: London attack London Manchester attack Manchester terrorism United Kingdom

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Heavily armed crack forces deployed on Britain’s streets dressed as beggars

DUBAI: Britain’s elite Special Forces are deployed on the nation’s streets disguised as homeless...

Internet jokes as Theresa May tries a Mexican wave in France

DUBAI: British Prime Minister Theresa May is making waves online over her attempt to take part...

Heavily armed crack forces deployed on Britain’s streets dressed as beggars
Internet jokes as Theresa May tries a Mexican wave in France
Old-school typewriters attract new generation of fans
Kim Kardashian discusses fame, missteps at Forbes summit
Man arrested for uploading “Deadpool” to his Facebook page
Katy Perry opens up about depression
Latest News
Heavily armed crack forces deployed on Britain’s streets dressed as beggars
3 views
Live
Six killed in massive London high-rise blaze
1640 views
Internet jokes as Theresa May tries a Mexican wave in France
37 views
UK unemployment stays at lowest since 1975
35 views
Muslims might have saved lives in London tower blaze as they observed Ramadan
542 views
Hong Kong launches ivory ban bill
28 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR