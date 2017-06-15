Thousands flock to Prophet’s Mosque

MADINAH/RIYADH: Worshipers perform Taraweeh prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque during this holy month of Ramadan, amid services provided by the government of King Salman.

Residents, visitors and worshipers in the city from early hours flock to the mosque to perform Isha and Taraweeh prayers.

Relevant government bodies make all possible efforts to provide the necessary services for visitors and worshipers to perform the holy rituals.

Inside the Prophet’s Mosque and its outside courts, officials arrange the iftar meal, a familiar image for the residents of Madinah that embodies cooperation and brotherhood. It expresses their pride and honor to be able to offer such services to visitors and Umrah pilgrims.

Moreover, extensive arrangements are being made for Qiyamul Layl, or midnight prayers, in the Two Holy Mosques and other places of worship across Saudi Arabia, beginning Thursday.

Qiyamul Layl in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah generally begins at 12:45 a.m., lasting for about two hours. The prayers in other parts of the Kingdom normally start at 1 a.m. and last for one or two hours.

Qiyamul Layl is held during the last 10 days of Ramadan. To make it smooth for the worshipers inside mosques, private establishments have been contracted to maintain mosques throughout the Kingdom. They have geared up their staff to be on duty throughout the night to ensure a smooth supply of power and water.

Philanthropists regularly supply soft drinks and water to worshipers who come to spend their time at the mosques during the midnight prayers.

Mohammed Obaidullah, imam at Sheebani Mosque in Riyadh’s Nasiriyah district, told Arab News on Tuesday that there are six rakats in three pairs, followed by prayers that comprise three rakats. It takes a minimum of 75 minutes to complete the prayers.

The last 10 days of Ramadan are considered highly significant since the Holy Qur’an was first revealed to mankind through the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) on Laylat Al-Qadr (Night of Power or Night of Destiny). The imam said that good deeds of worshipers would be richly rewarded during the night prayers in the holy month.

MADINAH/RIYADH: Worshipers perform Taraweeh prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque during this holy month of Ramadan, amid services provided by the government of King Salman.

Residents, visitors and worshipers in the city from early hours flock to the mosque to perform Isha and Taraweeh prayers.

Relevant government bodies make all possible efforts to provide the necessary services for visitors and worshipers to perform the holy rituals.

Inside the Prophet’s Mosque and its outside courts, officials arrange the iftar meal, a familiar image for the residents of Madinah that embodies cooperation and brotherhood. It expresses their pride and honor to be able to offer such services to visitors and Umrah pilgrims.

Moreover, extensive arrangements are being made for Qiyamul Layl, or midnight prayers, in the Two Holy Mosques and other places of worship across Saudi Arabia, beginning Thursday.

Qiyamul Layl in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah generally begins at 12:45 a.m., lasting for about two hours. The prayers in other parts of the Kingdom normally start at 1 a.m. and last for one or two hours.

Qiyamul Layl is held during the last 10 days of Ramadan. To make it smooth for the worshipers inside mosques, private establishments have been contracted to maintain mosques throughout the Kingdom. They have geared up their staff to be on duty throughout the night to ensure a smooth supply of power and water.

Philanthropists regularly supply soft drinks and water to worshipers who come to spend their time at the mosques during the midnight prayers.

Mohammed Obaidullah, imam at Sheebani Mosque in Riyadh’s Nasiriyah district, told Arab News on Tuesday that there are six rakats in three pairs, followed by prayers that comprise three rakats. It takes a minimum of 75 minutes to complete the prayers.

The last 10 days of Ramadan are considered highly significant since the Holy Qur’an was first revealed to mankind through the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) on Laylat Al-Qadr (Night of Power or Night of Destiny). The imam said that good deeds of worshipers would be richly rewarded during the night prayers in the holy month.