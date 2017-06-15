  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • 5 dead in magnitude 6.9 earthquake in western Guatemala

World

5 dead in magnitude 6.9 earthquake in western Guatemala

The Associated Press |
A resident rides a scooter past a collapsed wall after an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

GUATEMALA CITY: Five people were killed and seven injured by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Wednesday in western Guatemala near the border with Mexico, Guatemala’s national emergency coordination agency reported.
The fatalities included a woman in the city of San Marcos who was killed by a falling wall and a homeless man in the town of San Sebastian Retalhueleu who was struck by the collapse of part of a church. Both locales were close to the epicenter.
Three women in different departments, or states, died from heart attacks attributed to fright caused by the pre-dawn quake.
Authorities reported moderate damage to homes, some landslides that blocked highways and at least seven people hurt.
“We greatly mourn the loss of lives,” President Jimmy Morales said.
The US Geological Survey reported the earthquake was centered 8 kilometers (5 miles) southwest of Tajumulco, Guatemala, at a depth of about 111 kilometers (69 miles).
The emergency coordination agency said the quake struck at 1:29 a.m. local time (3:29 EDT) and was felt throughout the country.
Authorities reported power was knocked out in several departments.
San Marcos, which is home to about 25,000 people, lies 20 kilometers (13 miles) from the epicenter.
The mountainous region is sparsely populated with communities scattered around the base of the dormant Tajumulco volcano. Most residents are small-scale farmers or run small businesses.
Officials said classes in the area would be canceled Wednesday to allow school buildings to be inspected.
The earthquake also rattled the Guatemalan capital, waking residents but without causing damage there.
Across the border in Mexico, Gov. Manuel Velasco of the southern state of Chiapas said via Twitter that there were reports of cracked walls and shattered windows in Huixtla, but so far no injuries. Local Civil Protection authorities said the quake was felt throughout the state.
There was no tsunami warning.

GUATEMALA CITY: Five people were killed and seven injured by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Wednesday in western Guatemala near the border with Mexico, Guatemala’s national emergency coordination agency reported.
The fatalities included a woman in the city of San Marcos who was killed by a falling wall and a homeless man in the town of San Sebastian Retalhueleu who was struck by the collapse of part of a church. Both locales were close to the epicenter.
Three women in different departments, or states, died from heart attacks attributed to fright caused by the pre-dawn quake.
Authorities reported moderate damage to homes, some landslides that blocked highways and at least seven people hurt.
“We greatly mourn the loss of lives,” President Jimmy Morales said.
The US Geological Survey reported the earthquake was centered 8 kilometers (5 miles) southwest of Tajumulco, Guatemala, at a depth of about 111 kilometers (69 miles).
The emergency coordination agency said the quake struck at 1:29 a.m. local time (3:29 EDT) and was felt throughout the country.
Authorities reported power was knocked out in several departments.
San Marcos, which is home to about 25,000 people, lies 20 kilometers (13 miles) from the epicenter.
The mountainous region is sparsely populated with communities scattered around the base of the dormant Tajumulco volcano. Most residents are small-scale farmers or run small businesses.
Officials said classes in the area would be canceled Wednesday to allow school buildings to be inspected.
The earthquake also rattled the Guatemalan capital, waking residents but without causing damage there.
Across the border in Mexico, Gov. Manuel Velasco of the southern state of Chiapas said via Twitter that there were reports of cracked walls and shattered windows in Huixtla, but so far no injuries. Local Civil Protection authorities said the quake was felt throughout the state.
There was no tsunami warning.

Comments

MORE FROM World

5 dead in magnitude 6.9 earthquake in western Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY: Five people were killed and seven injured by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake that...

Germany’s biggest Islamic group slams Muslim ‘peace march’

BERLIN: Germany’s biggest Islamic association on Wednesday said it won’t take part in what is being...

5 dead in magnitude 6.9 earthquake in western Guatemala
Germany’s biggest Islamic group slams Muslim ‘peace march’
Hostages held, 14 killed in attack at Somalia restaurant
DC police say 2 arrests made in Turkish embassy melee case
'The flames...just reminded me of 9/11'
Walesa to join protests against ‘harmful’ Polish government
Latest News
5 dead in magnitude 6.9 earthquake in western Guatemala
8 views
Winners of Souq Okaz prizes announced
78 views
Muslim leaders make call to stop support of extremist groups
167 views
Water Ministry launches new projects worth SR4.9bn
116 views
Gas stations in Makkah, Jeddah shut down for diluting petrol
234 views
Saudi sentenced to prison for allegiance to Iran
223 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR