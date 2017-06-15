  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • One wounded in missile attack on UAE ship off Yemen coast -SPA

Middle-East

One wounded in missile attack on UAE ship off Yemen coast -SPA

Reuters |
A Yemeni soldier mans a machine gun mounted on a military truck near the Red Sea coast city of al-Mokha, Yemen, in this photo taken on January 23, 2017. (REUTERS)
DUBAI: Houthi militants attacked a United Arab Emirates ship off the coast of Yemen, wounding one crew member, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.
“A UAE ship was attacked by a missile fired by the Houthi militias, causing no damage to the ship. ... One crew member was injured,” SPA said, citing a statement by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.
The ship was attacked upon its departure from the Yemeni port of Al-Mokha, SPA said. The Red Sea port of Al-Mokha is close to the Bab Al-Mandab shipping lane through which much of the world’s oil passes.
DUBAI: Houthi militants attacked a United Arab Emirates ship off the coast of Yemen, wounding one crew member, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.
“A UAE ship was attacked by a missile fired by the Houthi militias, causing no damage to the ship. ... One crew member was injured,” SPA said, citing a statement by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.
The ship was attacked upon its departure from the Yemeni port of Al-Mokha, SPA said. The Red Sea port of Al-Mokha is close to the Bab Al-Mandab shipping lane through which much of the world’s oil passes.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

One wounded in missile attack on UAE ship off Yemen coast -SPA

DUBAI: Houthi militants attacked a United Arab Emirates ship off the coast of Yemen, wounding one...

Outflanked by Iran-backed forces, US deploys mobile missile system in eastern Syria

BEIRUT: The US has deployed a truck-mounted missile system into Syria, an official said...

One wounded in missile attack on UAE ship off Yemen coast -SPA
Outflanked by Iran-backed forces, US deploys mobile missile system in eastern Syria
HRW concerned about phosphorus use by US-led coalition
Ramadan comes with bitter taste for families of Iraq’s Mosul
ICC calls for ‘immediate arrest’ of Qaddafi son
Lebanese Cabinet OKs election law
Latest News
One wounded in missile attack on UAE ship off Yemen coast -SPA
626 views
5 dead in magnitude 6.9 earthquake in western Guatemala
342 views
Winners of Souq Okaz prizes announced
585 views
Muslim leaders make call to stop support of extremist groups
1138 views
Water Ministry launches new projects worth SR4.9bn
1048 views
Gas stations in Makkah, Jeddah shut down for diluting petrol
1749 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR