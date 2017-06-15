Adele, Rita Ora visit London tower block inferno site

DUBAI: Singers Adele and Rita Ora gathered close to a London tower block that was destroyed in a catastrophic fire, according to posts on social media.

Twelve people have been confirmed dead and the toll is expected to rise further after fire engulfed the 24-story Grenfell Tower in west London in the early hours of Wednesday.

Adele was spotted by social media user FourMee on Wednesday night.

“Just spotted @Adele and Simon Konecki visiting the Grenfell Tower, she was dressed in an abaya. Respect to both of you,” FourMee wrote.

Meanwhile, singer Rita Ora handed out donations at the scene.

“This is my neighborhood, I can’t believe this is happening. My prayers are with everybody involved, my heart is beating so fast. I used to play in that block, I want to do all I can do to help,” she said on Instagram.



Singer Lily Allen offered refuge for victims of the fire on social media.— With Reuters