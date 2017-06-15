Fox News drops ‘Fair and Balanced’ slogan

DUBAI: Fox News has dropped its much-mocked slogan “Fair and Balanced” in favor of a new tagline.

The channel, which is known for its rightwing reporting, has instead opted for the slogan “Most watched. Most Trusted.”

The previous tagline was introduced in 1996 by founder Roger Ailes, who died last month aged 77.

A Fox News spokesperson said “fair and balanced” had not been used in marketing since August 2016 and added that “the shift has nothing to do with programming or editorial decisions”.

New York Magazine, which first reported the news on Wednesday, wrote: “It is hard to overstate the significance of what shedding ‘Fair and Balanced’ means for Fox News. (It would be like the New York Times giving up ‘All the News That’s Fit to Print.’)

“In the annals of modern advertising, 'Fair and Balanced' will be considered a classic. The slogan was Ailes’s cynical genius at its most successful. While liberals mocked the tagline, it allowed Ailes to give viewers the appearance of both sides being heard, when in fact he made sure producers staged segments so that the conservative viewpoint always won.”