Last updated: 27 sec ago

Saudi Arabia

King to spend last 10 days of Ramadan in Makkah

ARAB NEWS |
King Salman receives scholars, ministers and Imams of the Grand Mosque at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah on Thursday. (SPA)

JEDDAH: King Salman will spend the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan in Makkah in the vicinity of the House of God (Kaaba).
At Al-Safa Palace in Makkah, the king was received by Prince Faisal bin Turki; Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, adviser to the king and governor of Makkah; Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and interior minister; Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal; Prince Faisal bin Mohammed, assistant undersecretary of Makkah governorate for rights; and Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, deputy governor of Makkah. The king was also received by senior ulemas.
He was accompanied by his advisers Prince Abdul-Elah bin Abdul Aziz; Prince Khalid bin Fahd; Prince Muqren bin Abdul Aziz; Prince Mansour bin Saud; Prince Saud bin Abdulmohsen, special adviser to the king; Prince Talal bin Saud; Prince Khalid bin Saad bin Fahd; Prince Khalid bin Bandar, adviser to the king; Prince Mansour bin Miteb, minister of state, Cabinet member and adviser to the king; Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, minister of the National Guard; Prince Fahd bin Abdullah; Prince Turki bin Abdullah, adviser to the king; Prince Sattam bin Saud; Prince Abdul Aziz bin Sattam, adviser to the king; Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, deputy governor of Riyadh; Prince Sultan bin Fahd bin Salman; Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, adviser to the interior minister; Prince Saud bin Salman; Prince Turki bin Salman; Prince Khalid bin Salman, ambassador to the US; Prince Salman bin Sultan; Prince Naif bin Salman; Prince Bandar bin Salman; and Prince Rakan bin Salman.
The king was also accompanied by Khalid bin Saleh Al-Abbad, chief of royal protocol; Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Askar, deputy private secretary to the king and assistant chief of the royal court for executive affairs; Gen. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Ohali, chief of the royal guard; Tamim bin Abdul Aziz Al-Salem, assistant private secretary to the king; and Khalid bin Abdul Aziz Al-Suwailem, acting chief of private affairs to the king.

