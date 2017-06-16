  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Soldier shot in Qatif

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI
A police officer checks identification papers of motorists in Qatif. (File photo)

JEDDAH: A soldier was injured by gunfire from an unknown source in Qatif governorate on Tuesday evening, said the security spokesman of the Interior Ministry.
Walid bin Brik bin Mabrouk Al-Hujaili was shot after leaving his security patrol to carry out his field missions in Ohod street.
He was transferred to hospital, and his condition is stable.
Security authorities are investigating the terrorist crime.

