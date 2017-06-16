Yemen cholera toll nears 1,000 as ‘humanity loses out to politics’

  • Search form

In this May 15, 2017 photo, people are treated for suspected cholera infection at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. (AP)
AMMAN: The death toll from a cholera outbreak is approaching 1,000 in Yemen, a war-devastated and impoverished country where “humanity is losing out to politics,” a senior UN official said Thursday.
“Time is running out to save people who are being killed or being starved and now you have cholera as well adding to that complication,” said Jamie McGoldrick, UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen.
“We are struggling because of the lack of resources. We need some action immediately,” he said at a press briefing in the Jordanian capital.
McGoldrick gave updated figures of more than 130,000 suspected cases of cholera and over 970 deaths, with women and children accounting for half of the numbers.
“What is heartbreaking in Yemen is that humanity is losing out to the politics,” said McGoldrick.
He said a $2.1 billion humanitarian response plan for Yemen for 2017 had only been 29 percent funded.
