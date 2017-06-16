  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 min 58 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cuban military

World

Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cuban military

The Associated Press |
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, on Thursday, during an event on Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow initiatives. (AP)
WASHINGTON: The White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that’s aimed at stopping the flow of US cash to the country’s military and security services. The policy will maintain diplomatic relations and allow US airlines and cruise ships to continue servicing the island.
Trump was making the announcement Friday at a Miami theater associated with Cuban exiles who oppose the island’s leadership.
The president is expected to cast the policy moves as fulfillment of a promise he made during last year’s presidential campaign to reverse then-President Barack Obama’s diplomatic re-engagement with the island after decades of estrangement.
Senior White House officials who briefed reporters on the announcement say Obama’s overtures had enriched Cuba’s military while repression increased on the island.
WASHINGTON: The White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that’s aimed at stopping the flow of US cash to the country’s military and security services. The policy will maintain diplomatic relations and allow US airlines and cruise ships to continue servicing the island.
Trump was making the announcement Friday at a Miami theater associated with Cuban exiles who oppose the island’s leadership.
The president is expected to cast the policy moves as fulfillment of a promise he made during last year’s presidential campaign to reverse then-President Barack Obama’s diplomatic re-engagement with the island after decades of estrangement.
Senior White House officials who briefed reporters on the announcement say Obama’s overtures had enriched Cuba’s military while repression increased on the island.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Man with knife arrested outside UK parliament: police

LONDON: A man with a knife has been arrested outside the British parliament on Friday, police said...

Man arrested near Dutch concert suspected of ‘terror’ crime

NETHERLANDS: Dutch prosecutors say that a man arrested a week ago outside a pop concert in the...

Man with knife arrested outside UK parliament: police
Man arrested near Dutch concert suspected of ‘terror’ crime
Toll rises to at least 30 dead in London tower block fire: police
Syria campaign group raises funds for refugee who died in Grenfell Tower fire
Russia’s military says may have killed Daesh leader Baghdadi
US seeks to seize more assets said stolen from Malaysia fund
Latest News
Ministry of Interior’s aircrafts monitor Grand Mosque during Ramadan
216 views
Twitter users get funny with Eid Al-Fitr fashion hashtag
184 views
Man with knife arrested outside UK parliament: police
55 views
Man arrested near Dutch concert suspected of ‘terror’ crime
34 views
100,000 civilians held by Daesh in Mosul's old city as 'human shields': UN
139 views
US-led coalition ‘cannot confirm’ Daesh chief death
95 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR