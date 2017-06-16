  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • British PM says Qatar should build on progress to address radicalisation

World

British PM says Qatar should build on progress to address radicalisation

Reuters |
Britain’s Prime Minister, Theresa May, arrives in Downing Street in central London, Britain. (REUTERS)

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May urged the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar on Thursday to take steps to reduce tensions that have led the Arab world's biggest powers to cut ties with Qatar.
"The Prime Minister raised the ongoing isolation of Qatar in the Gulf region, calling on all sides to urgently de-escalate the situation, engage meaningfully in dialogue, and restore Gulf Cooperation Council unity at the earliest possible opportunity," a spokesperson for May said in a statement.
Qatar should "continue to build on the progress it has already made to address the scourge of radicalisation and terrorism in the region, in partnership with its Gulf allies," the spokesperson added.
May's office said she spoke with the kings of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and the emir of Qatar on Thursday evening.
British foreign secretary Boris Johnson urged Gulf states including Saudi Arabia to ease their blockade of Qatar on Monday.

Related Articles

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May urged the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar on Thursday to take steps to reduce tensions that have led the Arab world's biggest powers to cut ties with Qatar.
"The Prime Minister raised the ongoing isolation of Qatar in the Gulf region, calling on all sides to urgently de-escalate the situation, engage meaningfully in dialogue, and restore Gulf Cooperation Council unity at the earliest possible opportunity," a spokesperson for May said in a statement.
Qatar should "continue to build on the progress it has already made to address the scourge of radicalisation and terrorism in the region, in partnership with its Gulf allies," the spokesperson added.
May's office said she spoke with the kings of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and the emir of Qatar on Thursday evening.
British foreign secretary Boris Johnson urged Gulf states including Saudi Arabia to ease their blockade of Qatar on Monday.

Tags: Qatar in crisis Theresa may radicalisation

Comments

MORE FROM World

Man with knife arrested outside UK parliament: police

LONDON: A man with a knife has been arrested outside the British parliament on Friday, police said...

Man arrested near Dutch concert suspected of ‘terror’ crime

NETHERLANDS: Dutch prosecutors say that a man arrested a week ago outside a pop concert in the...

Man with knife arrested outside UK parliament: police
Man arrested near Dutch concert suspected of ‘terror’ crime
Toll rises to at least 30 dead in London tower block fire: police
Syria campaign group raises funds for refugee who died in Grenfell Tower fire
Russia’s military says may have killed Daesh leader Baghdadi
US seeks to seize more assets said stolen from Malaysia fund
Latest News
Ministry of Interior’s aircraft monitor Grand Mosque during Ramadan
80 views
Twitter users get funny with Eid Al-Fitr fashion hashtag
107 views
Man with knife arrested outside UK parliament: police
36 views
Man arrested near Dutch concert suspected of ‘terror’ crime
24 views
100,000 civilians held by Daesh in Mosul's old city as 'human shields': UN
87 views
US-led coalition ‘cannot confirm’ Daesh chief death
52 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR