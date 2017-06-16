  • Search form

  Australian reporter hit by bullet in the Philippines, tweets photo of 'lucky' miss

Australian reporter hit by bullet in the Philippines, tweets photo of 'lucky' miss

Arab News
ABC journalist Adam Harvey shared a photo of the x-ray which shows the bullet lodged behind his jaw. (Photo courtesy: Twitter)

DUBAI: An Australian journalist took to Twitter to assure followers he is fine after being hit by a stray bullet in his neck while covering the Philippine military's assault against militants aligned with Daesh in a southern city.
ABC journalist Adam Harvey shared a photo of the x-ray which shows the bullet lodged behind his jaw.
“Lucky,” he captioned the photo.
“Thanks everyone — I'm okay. Bullet is still in my neck, but it missed everything important.,” he wrote in the caption to another photo.

“I felt an almighty stabbing at the side of my neck and I went down on the ground and I thought I'd been hit by a bit of shrapnel,” he said, according to the BBC.
Harvey was hit at the provincial capitol building, where government officials hold briefings on the progress against the militants who've laid siege to Marawi since last month.

— With AP

