Saudi Arabia

Saudi Interior Ministry warns of social media fraud campaign

Saudi Interior Ministry warns of social media fraud campaign.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has warned social media users to be aware of a fraudulent online campaign in which users are being asked for money by people who claim to be assisting displaced Syrian families.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) Director General of the Department of Public Relations and Media at the Ministry of Interior, Major General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Maraoul, said that the ministry has received reports that some Saudis have conned by individuals in neighboring countries who are seeking to raise funds.

The director general stated that when Saudis are subjected to fraudulent operations, they must visit the Saudi embassy in their country of residence in order to begin the official procedure of dealing with the wrongdoing.

