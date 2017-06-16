Adorable video of Emirati businesswoman being interrupted by kids goes viral

DUBAI: Emirati social media commentator Khalid Al-Ameri this week uploaded a video of his wife Salama trying in vain to record a promotional video for her business while being constantly interrupted by the couple’s two children.

“Salama tried to record a short video for her business, this is how real the struggle is,” Al-Ameri wrote in the Facebook caption.

The video is proving popular online, with more than 19,000 views as of Friday.

Salama can be seen sighing in frustration as she tries to complete the video despite a household full of crying children and her husband’s chattering in the background.

Her mothering nature shines through when she stops the attempt to comfort one of her crying children.

Facebook users left a litany of supportive comments under the video.

“Keeping it real… love you guys,” one user said.

“Haha she looks so annoyed by the last take even a smile can’t cover that. Poor Salama,” another said.