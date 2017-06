People shelter from the rain beneath an umbrella as they observe a minutes’ silence near the Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben, at the Houses of Parliament in London on June 6, 2017, in memory of the victims of the June 3 terror attacks. (AFP)

LONDON: A man with a knife has been arrested outside the British parliament on Friday, police said, adding that there were no reports of any casualties.

“The man — aged in his 30s — was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife,” London’s Scotland Yard police headquarters said in a statement.

