Twitter users get funny with Eid Al-Fitr fashion hashtag

DUBAI: In the run-up to Eid Al-Fitr, social media users have taken to Twitter with a hashtag dedicated to Eid outfits.
Muslims around the world typically buy new clothes for the occasion, but these users are taking things one step further with the hashtag شنو_بتلبس_بلعيد#, which roughly translates to “What are you going to wear for Eid?”
We all know that the moment your new clothes don’t fit can be panic-inducing.
No Eid is complete without a fresh haircut.
وضعي ليلة العيد هههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههه#شنو_بتلبس_بلعيد pic.twitter.com/Nm0yX6xF7I— مستفزهہ❥الهلاليہ (@lll_p5) June 14, 2017
Even children can get in on the fashion fun.
#شنو_بتلبس_بلعيد— Adnan Mustafa (@Adnan8Mustafa) June 14, 2017
-
Guys be like pic.twitter.com/RwRyoPYoFD
There are several conspiracy theories on weight gain during Ramadan.
#شنو_بتلبس_بلعيد— меѕнαℓ ..☄ (@Smo803) June 14, 2017
بلبس لَبْس الدوام
اما اخوي الصغير مجهز ملابسه من الحين
محد بيفلها بالعيد غير الأطفال ربي يحفظهم pic.twitter.com/bvtrpnOTQ8
This tweet roughly translates to: “After trying out an outfit tonight, I am sure that Saudi Arabia's atmosphere makes you gain weight, not the food.”
#شنو_بتلبس_بلعيد— ر .م . (@randasuliman114) June 13, 2017
بعد لبسي الليله ايقنت ان جو السعوديه فيه بلا لو ما ناكل يزيد الوزن
Comments