Twitter users get funny with Eid Al-Fitr fashion hashtag

DUBAI: In the run-up to Eid Al-Fitr, social media users have taken to Twitter with a hashtag dedicated to Eid outfits.

Muslims around the world typically buy new clothes for the occasion, but these users are taking things one step further with the hashtag شنو_بتلبس_بلعيد#, which roughly translates to “What are you going to wear for Eid?”

We all know that the moment your new clothes don’t fit can be panic-inducing.



#شنو_بتلبس_بلعيد

بلبس لَبْس الدوام

اما اخوي الصغير مجهز ملابسه من الحين

محد بيفلها بالعيد غير الأطفال ربي يحفظهم pic.twitter.com/bvtrpnOTQ8 — меѕнαℓ ..☄ (@Smo803) June 14, 2017

#شنو_بتلبس_بلعيد



بعد لبسي الليله ايقنت ان جو السعوديه فيه بلا لو ما ناكل يزيد الوزن — ر .م . (@randasuliman114) June 13, 2017

No Eid is complete without a fresh haircut.Even children can get in on the fashion fun.There are several conspiracy theories on weight gain during Ramadan.This tweet roughly translates to: “After trying out an outfit tonight, I am sure that Saudi Arabia's atmosphere makes you gain weight, not the food.”