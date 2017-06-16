Twitter users get funny with Eid Al-Fitr fashion hashtag

  • Search form

In the run-up to Eid Al-Fitr, Saudis have taken to Twitter with a hashtag dedicated to planning hilarious Eid outfits. (Photo courtesy: Twitter)

DUBAI: In the run-up to Eid Al-Fitr, social media users have taken to Twitter with a hashtag dedicated to Eid outfits.
Muslims around the world typically buy new clothes for the occasion, but these users are taking things one step further with the hashtag شنو_بتلبس_بلعيد#, which roughly translates to “What are you going to wear for Eid?”
We all know that the moment your new clothes don’t fit can be panic-inducing.

No Eid is complete without a fresh haircut.
Even children can get in on the fashion fun.
There are several conspiracy theories on weight gain during Ramadan.
This tweet roughly translates to: “After trying out an outfit tonight, I am sure that Saudi Arabia's atmosphere makes you gain weight, not the food.”

