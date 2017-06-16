Ministry of Interior’s aircrafts monitor Grand Mosque during Ramadan

JEDDAH: With its advanced fleet of airplanes, the Ministry of Interior’s Security Aviation Command is the main element in the authorities’ security plans for the Grand Mosque this Ramadan.



Under the directives of Minister of Interior and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Naif, the Security Aviation Command runs continuous missions to keep an eye on Makkah’s traffic conditions and the Grand Mosque from the sky.



The recorded data is transferred directly to the necessary authorities where procedures are put in place to enhance security and ease traffic.

The Security Aviation Command also provides services to other entities, such as the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques and Makkah Municipality, which use the data in their research on traffic, crowd management and urban projects in the Grand Mosque and other holy sites.

Security Aviation Commander General Mohammad bin Eid Al-Harbi said the command’s aircrafts are continuously scanning areas of the Grand Mosque, the areas around it and the routes leading to it.

He said the command’s base in Makkah was supported by more personnel, more aircraft and extra technical equipment. He added that the command is ready for any emergency, adding that the planes perform security and humanitarian tasks, in addition to providing logistic support to all government agencies.