  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

Saudi Arabia

First stage of Saudi drone factory complete: KACST

NADA HAMEED |
A prototype of the drone that will be manufactured at the factory.
JEDDAH: The King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) has announced that the first stage of a drone factory in Riyadh is almost complete.
KACST’s Supervisor General of Special Programs Khaled Al-Hussan, who is overseeing the Saudi drone project, said that the factory is projected to manufacture drones suitable for military and civil purposes, scientific research, urban planning and security.
One of the drones that will be manufactured at the facility is the Saqr 1 drone which is made of carbon and glass fiber and is equipped with a satellite communications system. The drone can fly within a range of 2,500 km for 24 to 48 hours.
When it comes to who will use the drones, Al-Hussan told Arab News that “Taqnia Aeronautics is the party concerned with marketing and determining the market demand for the projected drones.”
KACST has also produced another three drones of medium size — the Saqr 2, 3 and 4. The units were first developed in 2012 with a total of 38 built as of August 2014.
Saqr 2 can fly for eight-hours at a speed of 120 km per hour at an altitude of 5,000 meters while the Saqr 4 is capable of carrying a load of up to 5 kg.
The Saqr 4 can reach a maximum speed of 120 kph at an altitude of 5,000 meters and can fly for five to six hours.
All the models are equipped with cameras for aerial photography.
JEDDAH: The King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) has announced that the first stage of a drone factory in Riyadh is almost complete.
KACST’s Supervisor General of Special Programs Khaled Al-Hussan, who is overseeing the Saudi drone project, said that the factory is projected to manufacture drones suitable for military and civil purposes, scientific research, urban planning and security.
One of the drones that will be manufactured at the facility is the Saqr 1 drone which is made of carbon and glass fiber and is equipped with a satellite communications system. The drone can fly within a range of 2,500 km for 24 to 48 hours.
When it comes to who will use the drones, Al-Hussan told Arab News that “Taqnia Aeronautics is the party concerned with marketing and determining the market demand for the projected drones.”
KACST has also produced another three drones of medium size — the Saqr 2, 3 and 4. The units were first developed in 2012 with a total of 38 built as of August 2014.
Saqr 2 can fly for eight-hours at a speed of 120 km per hour at an altitude of 5,000 meters while the Saqr 4 is capable of carrying a load of up to 5 kg.
The Saqr 4 can reach a maximum speed of 120 kph at an altitude of 5,000 meters and can fly for five to six hours.
All the models are equipped with cameras for aerial photography.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

First stage of Saudi drone factory complete: KACST

JEDDAH: The King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) has announced that the first...

Yemeni vice president condemns Houthi attacks on KSRelief shipments

JEDDAH: Yemeni Vice President Lt. Gen. Ali Mohsen Saleh Al-Ahmar condemned a Houthi attacks on aid...

First stage of Saudi drone factory complete: KACST
Yemeni vice president condemns Houthi attacks on KSRelief shipments
Dates factory shut down in Qatif
2.5 million foreign, local pilgrims expected
Saudi Embassy in contact with German authorities over death of cyclist
High-speed Haramain train tested successfully at 300 km/h
Latest News
Daesh claims fatal stabbing of Israeli policewoman
340 views
Seven US destroyer crew missing after collision: Japan coast guard
955 views
Ford on the road to developing cars with a ‘personal touch’
29 views
Huawei launches Ramadan campaign ‘Light up your heart’
51 views
Australia — a reliable source of halal beef and lamb
55 views
Jadwa Investment achieves record growth in assets under management in 2016
17 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR