HTC U11 smartphone now available in KSA

HTC, a pioneer in innovative smart technologies, has announced the availability of its flagship HTC U11 smartphone in Saudi Arabia. Following its global unveiling last month, the smartphone is now available at SR2,599 ($692) at leading retailers in the Kingdom and across the Middle East.

The device combines Edge Sense technology, the highest-ever ranked smartphone camera, intelligent personal audio with noise cancelation ability, superior performance powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform, 6GB RAM/128GB storage, an IP67 dust and water resistant rating, and multiple AI assistants for a smarter smartphone experience. The HTC U11 is available in Amazing Silver, Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black, Ice White and Solar Red.

Nikitas Glykas, president, HTC Middle East and Africa, said, “For HTC, it’s all about innovation with purpose, and the beautiful HTC U11 ushers in a new era that defines a more natural way to interact with your smartphone.

The powerful device packs in market-leading specifications including vibrant audio, an award-winning camera and smart digital AI companions. We have already seen keen interest from our Saudi fans and customers in the pre-booking phase, and we look forward to bringing this new smartphone experience to even more consumers across the Kingdom.”

The device introduces HTC Edge Sense which expands the functionality of the phone where the phone can now launch the camera and other preferred applications with just a squeeze of the hand. It also allows for increased mobility with Voice to Text where users can send texts on the go with a light squeeze gesture and activate advanced touch options with customizable actions such as a “short squeeze” as well as a “squeeze and hold” for additional functionality.

The HTC U11 camera features more dynamic exposure range with HDR Boost, new white balance enhancement, a major reduction in noise, and excellent detail preservation.

The new front camera combines high-resolution 16MP detail and UltraPixel light sensitivity for selfies day or night and utilizes the same powerful HDR Boost and noise reduction as the main camera.

