Corporate News

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars opens showroom in Alkhobar

Arab News |
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has opened its first dedicated Rolls-Royce showroom and aftersales center in Alkhobar.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has opened its first dedicated showroom and aftersales center in Alkhobar, in partnership with Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the sole authorized dealer of Rolls-Royce cars in the Kingdom. The facility was officially launched by Sheikh Mohamed Yousuf Naghi, chairman of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi & Brothers Group, alongside Stavros Paraskevaides, managing director of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, and Mohammad Fawzi, head of sales channel development, Middle East and Africa, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.
The 502 square meter facility launched by Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors seeks to extend the brand’s presence in the Eastern Province.
Paraskevaides said: “We are very proud to launch this new dedicated Rolls-Royce showroom here in Alkhobar, bringing to life the spirit of the marque’s center of excellence in Goodwood, England. This showroom is the result of a major investment by Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, and it reinforces our commitment to the world’s leading luxury car brand and our commitment to delivering the highest levels of service, which our discerning patrons have come to expect.”
