Last updated: 4 min 48 sec ago

  UN: Growing threat from African rebels after US ends pursuit

UN: Growing threat from African rebels after US ends pursuit

Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) commander Caesar Achellam in a file photo. Uganda People's Defence Forces said Achellam, a major general in LRA leader Joseph Kony's outfit of about 200 fighters, had been captured in an ambush on May 12, 2012. (REUTERS)

UGANDA: The United Nations is warning of a growing threat from an African rebel group led by one of the world's most wanted men after the United States and Uganda gave up their pursuit.
The report by the U.N. humanitarian agency says dozens of rebels with the Lord's Resistance Army briefly kidnapped 61 civilians in northern Congo earlier this month.
The report also says the situation has "gravely deteriorated" in northern Congo's Garamba National Park since the end of regional military efforts against the LRA.
The U.S. and Uganda earlier this year ended military efforts to eliminate the rebel group and capture leader Joseph Kony, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes.
The U.S. and Uganda have said the LRA was shrunken and neutralized.

