Middle-East

UN believes up to 150,000 civilians are trapped in Mosul

AP |
FILE- In this Friday, March 31, 2017 file photo, children wait as their mother collects food being distributed in a neighborhood recently retaken by Iraqi security forces during fighting against Islamic State militants on the western side of in Mosul, Iraq. Mosul's children are bearing the brunt of the intensified fight between U.S.-backed government forces and the Islamic State group in the city's western half, the United Nations children's agency warned on Monday, June 5, 2017. (AP)

UNITED NATIONS: The UN humanitarian chief in Iraq says the United Nations believes between 120,000 and 150,000 civilians are trapped in Mosul’s Old City, where Daesh extremists want to keep them as human shields — and shoot at anyone trying to flee.
Lise Grande said in an interview Friday with The Associated Press that the UN expects the battle for the Old City to start “within days.” She said conditions there “are desperate” and the UN expects almost everyone to try to get out.
She said 860,000 people have already fled Mosul — a number “beyond the worst case” the UN expected.
US-backed Iraqi forces have been battling Daesh extremists in Mosul since October. The militants now control only a handful of neighborhoods in and around the Old City.

Tags: Mosul United Nations

