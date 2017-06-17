Soccer players to donate to London fire victims

JEDDAH: In a touching gesture, soccer players vowed to donate to help those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire which broke in the early hours of Tuesday.

Hector Bellerin says he will donate 50 pounds (more than $60) for each minute he plays at a European youth tournament to the victims of London’s high-rise inferno.

Bellerin, who is in Spain’s team at UEFA’s European Under-21 Championship, made the announcement on Twitter , saying “please support in any way.” Spain faces Macedonia on Saturday night in the tournament, which is being played in Poland. If Bellerin plays a full 90 minutes, not including added time, he would donate 4,500 pounds (about $5,750) per match. Bellerin, a defender, also plays for London club Arsenal.

For every minute I play in #U21EURO I'll donate £50 to help Grenfell Tower victims. Please support in any way https://t.co/CHbqgnlSum pic.twitter.com/TODwIkLwj1 — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) June 17, 2017

At least 30 people were killed in the fire at Grenfell Tower in the west London neighborhood of north Kensington. Hundreds of others have been left homeless and dozens are missing.

Meanwhile, Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling announced that he will make a substantial donation to Grenfell Tower victim.

“This is a deep and sad situation, one that's close to my heart and hard to swallow. I would like to help in the best way I can,” Sterling told BBC Sport.

“It is only a small step, but small steps lead to big changes if we all come together. My condolences to the affected families, also the individuals who lost their homes.”



–With input from AP