  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Turkmenistan pardons over 1,000 prisoners for Ramadan

World

Turkmenistan pardons over 1,000 prisoners for Ramadan

AFP |
Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov. (AFP)
TURKMENISTAN: Tightly-controlled Turkmenistan has pardoned more than 1,000 prisoners ahead of festivities marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, state media reported on Saturday.
President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov signed an amnesty order “for 1,029 convicts” in the ex-Soviet central Asian country — nearly twice as many as the 612 convicts released in last year’s mass pardon — Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.
The president called for those pardoned to “contribute to the large-scale work being carried out in the country and faithfully labor for the benefit of the Motherland,” Neutral Turkmenistan reported.
Turkmenistan’s penitentiary system is among the most closed in the world, although the country’s foreign ministry claims that some foreign ambassadors were allowed to visit prisons in two cities last year.
Earlier this month rights watchdog Human Rights Watch called for the release of 18 men who received sentences of up to 25 years in the gas-rich country in February and warned they may have been tortured by Turkmen authorities.
The men were reportedly arrested due to their affiliation with schools associated with the Hizmet movement founded by US-based Muslim cleric and educator Fethullah Gulen, an arch-enemy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Since a coup attempt in Turkey last July, Ankara has pressed other countries to close schools and universities linked to the preacher, who it has asked the United States to extradite.
Turkmenistan, whose people speak a Turkic language, closed most of its Gulen-affiliated schools in 2011.
TURKMENISTAN: Tightly-controlled Turkmenistan has pardoned more than 1,000 prisoners ahead of festivities marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, state media reported on Saturday.
President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov signed an amnesty order “for 1,029 convicts” in the ex-Soviet central Asian country — nearly twice as many as the 612 convicts released in last year’s mass pardon — Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.
The president called for those pardoned to “contribute to the large-scale work being carried out in the country and faithfully labor for the benefit of the Motherland,” Neutral Turkmenistan reported.
Turkmenistan’s penitentiary system is among the most closed in the world, although the country’s foreign ministry claims that some foreign ambassadors were allowed to visit prisons in two cities last year.
Earlier this month rights watchdog Human Rights Watch called for the release of 18 men who received sentences of up to 25 years in the gas-rich country in February and warned they may have been tortured by Turkmen authorities.
The men were reportedly arrested due to their affiliation with schools associated with the Hizmet movement founded by US-based Muslim cleric and educator Fethullah Gulen, an arch-enemy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Since a coup attempt in Turkey last July, Ankara has pressed other countries to close schools and universities linked to the preacher, who it has asked the United States to extradite.
Turkmenistan, whose people speak a Turkic language, closed most of its Gulen-affiliated schools in 2011.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Vigilantes: Nigeria’s next security problem?

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: In 2013, thousands of young men formed a rag-tag militia and rounded up Boko...

Republicans divided as Trump reverses some Obama Cuba policy

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s decision to reverse some Obama-era Cuba policies landed with a...

Vigilantes: Nigeria’s next security problem?
Republicans divided as Trump reverses some Obama Cuba policy
Merkel: Pope wants her to fight to save Paris climate deal
Putin: More US sanctions would be harmful, talk of retaliation premature
Cambridge University refuses to return Aboriginal artifacts to Australia
Macron’s party on course for a landslide
Latest News
IMF says Pakistan outlook ‘favorable,’ warns of risks
‘Reversal of Brexit decision would be great’
1 views
Boeing, Airbus take dogfight to Paris Air Show
1 views
Carmakers in Deep South face questions in Trump era
7 views
Analysis
Lower oil prices set to test US shale driller
10 views
Live
Taraweeh prayer from Makkah
11069 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR