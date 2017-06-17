  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 3 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

IMF says Pakistan outlook ‘favorable,’ warns of risks

AFP |
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif vowed to boost the long-depressed economy. (Reuters)

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the outlook for Pakistan’s economy was “favorable,” citing Chinese infrastructure investments among reasons for growth but warned of risks to recent progress.
Confidence in Pakistan is growing, with the IMF saying last year that the country had emerged from crisis and stabilized its economy after completing a bailout program.
However, the IMF warned in a report on Friday that macroeconomic stability gains have started to erode and could pose risks to the economic outlook.
“Pakistan’s outlook for economic growth is favorable, with the real gross domestic product (GDP) estimated at 5.3 percent in ... 2016/17 and strengthening to 6 percent over the medium term on the back of stepped-up China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) investments, improved availability of energy and growth-supporting structural reforms,” the report said.
“However, macroeconomic stability gains ... have begun to erode and could pose risks to the economic outlook,” it added.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif vowed to boost the long-depressed economy after winning a third term in 2013.
Encouraged — and undeterred by domestic debt of $182 billion — Islamabad set an ambitious yearly growth target of 5.7 percent for 2016/2017. The World Bank predicted 5.4 percent growth by 2018.
Hopes are pinned on the CPEC, a $46 billion initiative by Beijing that aims to link the Asian superpower’s Xinjiang region with the Arabian Sea through Pakistan.
The plan encompasses a series of infrastructure, power and transport upgrades that Islamabad hopes will kick-start the economy.
But experts say the deal is opaque and much more transparency is needed before they can assess any impact for Pakistan — including, for example, whether the $46 billion is an investment or a loan.
According to Friday’s IMF report, Pakistan’s current account deficit has widened and is expected at 3 percent of GDP in 2016-17 or more than $9 billion, driven by fast-rising imports of capital goods and energy.
It said Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have declined in the context of a stable rupee-dollar exchange rate, urging Islamabad to allow greater exchange rate flexibility.
Over the last two weeks, official foreign currency reserves decreased by more than $1.5 billion.

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the outlook for Pakistan’s economy was “favorable,” citing Chinese infrastructure investments among reasons for growth but warned of risks to recent progress.
Confidence in Pakistan is growing, with the IMF saying last year that the country had emerged from crisis and stabilized its economy after completing a bailout program.
However, the IMF warned in a report on Friday that macroeconomic stability gains have started to erode and could pose risks to the economic outlook.
“Pakistan’s outlook for economic growth is favorable, with the real gross domestic product (GDP) estimated at 5.3 percent in ... 2016/17 and strengthening to 6 percent over the medium term on the back of stepped-up China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) investments, improved availability of energy and growth-supporting structural reforms,” the report said.
“However, macroeconomic stability gains ... have begun to erode and could pose risks to the economic outlook,” it added.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif vowed to boost the long-depressed economy after winning a third term in 2013.
Encouraged — and undeterred by domestic debt of $182 billion — Islamabad set an ambitious yearly growth target of 5.7 percent for 2016/2017. The World Bank predicted 5.4 percent growth by 2018.
Hopes are pinned on the CPEC, a $46 billion initiative by Beijing that aims to link the Asian superpower’s Xinjiang region with the Arabian Sea through Pakistan.
The plan encompasses a series of infrastructure, power and transport upgrades that Islamabad hopes will kick-start the economy.
But experts say the deal is opaque and much more transparency is needed before they can assess any impact for Pakistan — including, for example, whether the $46 billion is an investment or a loan.
According to Friday’s IMF report, Pakistan’s current account deficit has widened and is expected at 3 percent of GDP in 2016-17 or more than $9 billion, driven by fast-rising imports of capital goods and energy.
It said Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have declined in the context of a stable rupee-dollar exchange rate, urging Islamabad to allow greater exchange rate flexibility.
Over the last two weeks, official foreign currency reserves decreased by more than $1.5 billion.

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Funds pull back from Permian as US shale oil firms go into overdrive

NEW YORK: Cash, people and equipment are pouring into the prolific Permian shale basin in Texas as...

Taxify hopes to lure Uber drivers with larger share of the fare

TALLINN: The key to success for ride-hailing providers like Uber is keeping drivers happy so they...

Funds pull back from Permian as US shale oil firms go into overdrive
Taxify hopes to lure Uber drivers with larger share of the fare
‘Reversal of Brexit decision would be great’
Boeing, Airbus take dogfight to Paris Air Show
IMF says Pakistan outlook ‘favorable,’ warns of risks
Carmakers in Deep South face questions in Trump era
Latest News
US cautiously welcomes 48-hour truce in southwest Syria
18 views
Riyadh says Turkish military base not needed in the Kingdom
5936 views
Royal decree: Public prosecution to be linked to king
421 views
OIC condemns Houthi attacks on KSRelief, UAE shipments
47 views
Over 13,000 spend last 10 days of Ramadan at Prophet’s Mosque
105 views
Over 2,000 fake engineering certificates discovered in 6 years
195 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR