  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

Middle-East

Iraqi forces capture border crossing to Syria from Daesh

AP |
Iraqi forces, consisting of the Iraqi federal police and the elite Rapid Response Division, patrol in the Shifa neighbourhood, on the west bank of Mosul on Saturday. (AFP)
BEIRUT: Iraqi forces captured Saturday a border crossing point to Syria from Daesh, increasing pressure on the extremists and getting closer to meeting up with Syrian troops and their allies who reached the border earlier this month for the first time in years.
Tribal forces and border police, supported by Iraqi and US-led coalition aircraft, took part in the operation to take Al-Waleed crossing, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement.
Al-Waleed, in the far west of Iraq, fell to Daesh in 2015, giving the militants full control of the Iraq-Syria border, which they vowed to erase as part of their ambition to build their caliphate.
Saturday’s push by Iraqi troops came nearly three weeks after Iraq’s paramilitary forces — mostly Shiite fighters with close ties to Iran referred to as the Popular Mobilization Forces — reached the Syrian border in northeastern Iraq.
US troops and Syrian opposition fighters control Al-Tanf area on the other side from Al-Waleed. Earlier this month, Iranian-sponsored pro-Syrian regime forces outflanked US advisers and opposition fighters holding Al-Tanf border crossing to establish their own link to Iraq for the first time in years. The Iraqi side is still held by Daesh.
Syrian troops in the area are preparing to march on Daesh positions to the north, in the Euphrates River Valley.
The push by Iraqi forces came as the Syrian military announced Saturday the cessation of all combat operations in the southern city of Daraa for 48 hours in support of national reconciliation efforts after days of violence in the area.
BEIRUT: Iraqi forces captured Saturday a border crossing point to Syria from Daesh, increasing pressure on the extremists and getting closer to meeting up with Syrian troops and their allies who reached the border earlier this month for the first time in years.
Tribal forces and border police, supported by Iraqi and US-led coalition aircraft, took part in the operation to take Al-Waleed crossing, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement.
Al-Waleed, in the far west of Iraq, fell to Daesh in 2015, giving the militants full control of the Iraq-Syria border, which they vowed to erase as part of their ambition to build their caliphate.
Saturday’s push by Iraqi troops came nearly three weeks after Iraq’s paramilitary forces — mostly Shiite fighters with close ties to Iran referred to as the Popular Mobilization Forces — reached the Syrian border in northeastern Iraq.
US troops and Syrian opposition fighters control Al-Tanf area on the other side from Al-Waleed. Earlier this month, Iranian-sponsored pro-Syrian regime forces outflanked US advisers and opposition fighters holding Al-Tanf border crossing to establish their own link to Iraq for the first time in years. The Iraqi side is still held by Daesh.
Syrian troops in the area are preparing to march on Daesh positions to the north, in the Euphrates River Valley.
The push by Iraqi forces came as the Syrian military announced Saturday the cessation of all combat operations in the southern city of Daraa for 48 hours in support of national reconciliation efforts after days of violence in the area.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

US cautiously welcomes 48-hour truce in southwest Syria

WASHINGTON: The US welcomed Saturday a 48-hour cease-fire in southwest Syria, cautiously embracing...

Iraqi forces capture border crossing to Syria from Daesh

BEIRUT: Iraqi forces captured Saturday a border crossing point to Syria from Daesh, increasing...

US cautiously welcomes 48-hour truce in southwest Syria
Iraqi forces capture border crossing to Syria from Daesh
Palestinians dismiss Daesh claim of Israel policewoman’s killing
Israel pressures PA to stop aid to prisoners, martyrs
Yemen govt agrees to UN Hodeidah plan, Houthis skeptical
Militant cleric survives assassination attempt
Latest News
US cautiously welcomes 48-hour truce in southwest Syria
138 views
Saudi Arabia says Turkish military base not needed in the Kingdom
6674 views
Royal decree: Public prosecution to be linked to king
1022 views
OIC condemns Houthi attacks on KSRelief, UAE shipments
79 views
Over 13,000 spend last 10 days of Ramadan at Prophet’s Mosque
225 views
SCE says 2,294 fake engineering certificates unearthed in 6 years
493 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR