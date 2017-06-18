Justice Ministry assigns 56 judges to work during Eid recess

RIYADH: Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani has assigned 56 judges in 48 general and criminal courts throughout the Kingdom to work during Eid Al-Fitr, the ministry announced.

According to a ministry announcement, eight enforcement judges were also assigned to work in all parts of the Kingdom.

The minister’s directive will allow courts to look into urgent cases that require consideration throughout the Eid recess, the announcement said.

Enforcement courts in the Kingdom received 29,238 requests worth SR10.6 billion ($2.8 billion) since the start of Ramadan up to the 20th of the month.

Makkah enforcement courts received the highest number of requests at 10,589 worth SR4.8 billion, followed by Riyadh courts at 7,078 (SR2.8 billion), and the Eastern Province at 4,103 (SR1.8 billion), according to a report released by the ministry.

For comparison, the number of requests received by enforcement courts during the whole month of Ramadan last year reached 15,281 (worth SR29.2 billion) compared to 29,238 in the first three weeks of this Ramadan, or an increase of 91.3 percent.

The ministry attributed the increase in requests to the expansion of electronic services in the enforcement courts and application of “paperless courts” in all parts of the Kingdom, a project which recently received a UN technical excellence award.

