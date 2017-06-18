  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • SCE says 2,294 fake engineering certificates unearthed in 6 years

Saudi Arabia

SCE says 2,294 fake engineering certificates unearthed in 6 years

ARAB NEWS |

JEDDAH: A Saudi Council of Engineers (SCE) spokesman said that during the last six years they have detected 2,294 fake engineering certificates held by individuals applying to work in the Kingdom.
Abdulnaser Al-Abdullatif was quoted by Al-Madina newspaper as saying the number of counterfeit certificates discovered in 2015 and 2016 numbered 271 and 185 respectively, adding that the largest number of fake certificates detected in one year was 546 in 2011. He expects the numbers to decrease, adding that the SCE, the entity responsible for verifying certificates of engineers coming to the Kingdom, has approved strict measures in attesting non-Saudi engineers coming from abroad. It implemented conditions that include three years of experience, a professional test and an interview.
He said an electronic record where engineers’ qualifications and experiences are registered is shared between the SCE and the Passports Department, to uncover unqualified engineers who could pose a threat to the projects on which they are working.

JEDDAH: A Saudi Council of Engineers (SCE) spokesman said that during the last six years they have detected 2,294 fake engineering certificates held by individuals applying to work in the Kingdom.
Abdulnaser Al-Abdullatif was quoted by Al-Madina newspaper as saying the number of counterfeit certificates discovered in 2015 and 2016 numbered 271 and 185 respectively, adding that the largest number of fake certificates detected in one year was 546 in 2011. He expects the numbers to decrease, adding that the SCE, the entity responsible for verifying certificates of engineers coming to the Kingdom, has approved strict measures in attesting non-Saudi engineers coming from abroad. It implemented conditions that include three years of experience, a professional test and an interview.
He said an electronic record where engineers’ qualifications and experiences are registered is shared between the SCE and the Passports Department, to uncover unqualified engineers who could pose a threat to the projects on which they are working.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia says Turkish military base not needed in the Kingdom

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia said Saturday a Turkish military base similar to that built in Qatar would...

Royal decree: Public prosecution to be linked to king

JEDDAH: The Royal Court on Saturday issued a number of orders, including amending the name of the...

Saudi Arabia says Turkish military base not needed in the Kingdom
Royal decree: Public prosecution to be linked to king
OIC condemns Houthi attacks on KSRelief, UAE shipments
Over 13,000 spend last 10 days of Ramadan at Prophet’s Mosque
SCE says 2,294 fake engineering certificates unearthed in 6 years
KAU to analyze extremist discourse on social media
Latest News
US cautiously welcomes 48-hour truce in southwest Syria
69 views
Saudi Arabia says Turkish military base not needed in the Kingdom
6195 views
Royal decree: Public prosecution to be linked to king
630 views
OIC condemns Houthi attacks on KSRelief, UAE shipments
63 views
Over 13,000 spend last 10 days of Ramadan at Prophet’s Mosque
145 views
SCE says 2,294 fake engineering certificates unearthed in 6 years
316 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR